Black Women Launch Afrofreelancer.com for Minority Freelancers to Get Matched With Companies

SAN ANTONIO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afrofreelancer.com was created to provide opportunities for minority freelancers and college students to make extra money, and assist those who wanted to ditch their 9-5 desk jobs and become their own boss. The site also allows companies the opportunity to get things done utilizing freelancers without the overhead of full-time staff.

Afrofreelancer's mission is to level the playing field for those who have not had equal opportunities. The platform provides freelance opportunities that are 100% remote and flexible. It's a space where minorities have the chance to flourish as entrepreneurs by showcasing their profiles in front of companies and employers who would want to utilize their talents, while also being provided freedom and flexibility.

Currently, most job platforms cater to those looking for full-time employment. While there are some full-time roles, the freelance platform allows connections between multiple companies. A freelancer could do Social Media Management or Bookkeeping for one company, or 10!

Employers can utilize the platform by searching the database of freelance candidates based on the position they are looking to fill. They can then reach out to candidates they feel will be a great fit for the job. Employers can also list positions they are looking to fill and allow freelancers to reach out to them with their proposals. The site gives both the employer and job seeker equal access to find exactly what they are looking for, at agreeable rates, making it a win-win opportunity for both sides.

For more information on how to join this site as an employer or as a freelancer, visit www.Afrofreelancer.com.

Email: support@afrofreelancer.com

Phone: (830) 346-5005

