Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference Goes Live on 4/20 With Industry Experts and Investor 1:1s

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference will occur on April 20th, 2022.



Register Here: https://cannabis-conference22.mysequire.com/

This 1-day virtual investor event will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform on April 20th, 2022. Nearly nine million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature over 25 Cannabis & Psychedelic companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in these spaces.

The conference is one of many industry specific events that Sequire hosts for their budding investor community. See more here .

Event: 2022 Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 20th, 2022

Time: 9:00am ET - 4:00pm ET

“This our second annual Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference. We are delighted by the public companies joining the program this year and have some stimulating speakers rounding out our keynotes and panels. We recently launched new 1:1 feature updates to the Sequire Virtual Events platform, so we are looking forward to having our audience experience that too,” said Morgan Fogg, Vice President of Community & Events at SRAX.

Marijuana Company Of America Inc, Item 9 Labs, and Delic Corp. are the sponsors of this exciting event.

