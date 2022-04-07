Award-Winning More Than Rehab Opens Outpatient Facility in Tyler, Texas

BRYAN, Texas, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Than Rehab, a premier addiction treatment group based in Central Texas is expanding to East Texas to provide next-level outpatient care for anyone enrolled in their treatment program. More Than Rehab provides quality addiction treatment services across the entire process of recovery. From an initial, full-medical detox, to inpatient rehabilitation they are there for you during the crucial, early stages of addiction recovery.



The Tyler, TX location will focus on More Than Rehab’s comprehensive outpatient treatment program, even providing support through sober living arrangements. Outpatient Rehab services help to ease the transition from inpatient care to the real world. A tiered approach to entering the real world is key to staying sober. The real world presents relapse triggers and opportunities for old behaviors to emerge. Participating throughout the different phases of treatment will help to ease this transition and increase the likelihood of a full recovery and lasting sobriety. The patients enrolled will enjoy activities such as Yoga, Spiritual Formation, Group, and Individual Therapy during their rehabilitation journey.

"We were able to design from the ground up a place that’s hyper-focused on helping our patients feel safe, comfortable, and able to connect with our highly trained staff at any moment,” says Founder and CEO Drew Stevens. “For 50 years we’ve been able to help so many people get back to their lives and their families, the Tyler location allows us to help even more folks with this disease.”

More Than Rehab is here to support Texas communities and it’s residents find and get the care they deserve. "Our Tyler location is extremely involved in the local and surrounding communities through committees and boards in efforts to collaborate with local resources such as employment agencies, transitional livings, 12 step support groups and sponsors, housing resources, and family services," says Business Development Lead Nicole Thomas. “We have to change the general perception of addiction treatment facilities of not being effective as we provide all of our clients with assistance that meets their needs as well as the next level treatment they receive by being a part of More Than Rehab.”

Learn more about More Than Rehab and its two Texas locations on their website morethanrehab.com .

About More Than Rehab

More Than Rehab was founded with a single purpose: to provide high-quality, individualized treatment to the residents of Texas. Our program's model is founded upon successful national models scaled to create a local, personalized feel.

Our expert team worked together to pull unique and effective methods from a variety of successful treatment centers, combined holistic and faith-based care to create truly individualized program menus for our clients. With over 50 years of combined industry experience, the team at MTR is driven to provide affordable, lasting recovery to each and every client.

More Than Rehab offers support to those struggling with addiction and co-occurring disorders. Our team of experts is standing by 24/7 to help you and your loved ones through this difficult process. Making that first call often be the most difficult step to recovery.

At More Than Rehab, we understand this, and our caring, supportive staff makes this process of getting help simple, quick, private, and safe.

For more information contact Nikki Thomas, nicole@morethanrehab.com | 1-888-249-2191 | morethanrehab.com

