Castellum, Inc. Announces Accretive Restructuring and $1.5 Million Investment for Uplisting from Crom Cortana Fund LLC

POTOMAC, Md., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that it has received $1.5 million in new investment capital from Crom Cortana Fund LLC to finance the uplisting of Castellum's common stock to a listed exchange later this year. Additionally, Castellum restructured its Series A convertible preferred stock and paid down $500,000 of its convertible debt to enhance the Company's capitalization table ahead of the expected uplisting. The net effect of the transactions reduces the fully diluted share count of the Company by more than 8% while giving the Company the capital necessary to hire outside advisors and start to take the requisite steps for the uplisting.



"The transactions we announced today are powerful for our shareholders. They both provide Castellum with the capital needed to pursue an uplisting while restructuring Castellum's capitalization table in an accretive way," said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum . "We are excited to be working with Crom Cortana Fund LLC , a capital source backed by successful entrepreneurs who understand what it means to grow a company. The uplisting will provide greater liquidity for our stock and further enhance the aggressive pursuit of our growth objectives."

"We saw in Castellum an exciting opportunity to help restructure and recapitalize a company with a highly competent executive team proving its growth strategy for a listing on a national exchange," said Liam Sherif, General Partner at Crom Cortana Fund. "Both the combination of reliable revenues derived from long term government contracts and exposure to secular tailwinds that encourage U.S. government investment into cybersecurity efforts were major factors in our investment thesis."

About Castellum, Inc.:

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development.

About Crom Cortana Fund:

Crom Cortana Fund is a New York City-based investment firm focused on special situation investment opportunities across the growth spectrum. Managed by Liam Sherif and John Chen , the firm is advised by several successful public market entrepreneurs who lend a unique combination of operating and venture capital experience that enable Crom to be a value-add investor. Notable investors include Raghib Hussain and Tarek Sherif. Crom invests in companies with high-quality management teams with proven operating capabilities seeking to establish themselves as leading competitors in their field.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

