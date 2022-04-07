Univest Bank and Trust Co. Appoints Patrick McCormick as Chief Credit Officer





SOUDERTON, Pa., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Bank and Trust Co., subsidiary of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP), announced the appointment of Patrick McCormick as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. McCormick brings nearly 20 years of credit experience in the financial services industry to his role. He will be responsible for overseeing credit policy and managing credit risk for the bank’s loan portfolio. McCormick replaces Duane Brobst who is retiring from the Chief Credit Officer role after more than 30 years with Univest.

“We are excited to welcome Patrick to the Univest Family and look forward to his contributions as a member of our senior leadership team,” said Mike Keim, President, Univest Bank and Trust Co. “Patrick’s extensive experience in credit policy and credit risk management will be integral as we continue to grow our loan portfolio and move Univest forward. We also congratulate Duane on a tremendous career and wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement. His contributions have been significant to our success, and we look forward to Patrick continuing his legacy.”

McCormick is a graduate of Ithaca College. He lives out Univest’s core value of Community by volunteering with nonprofit organizations and serving as coach for various youth sports teams in the Wilmington, Delaware area where he resides.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.1 billion in assets and $4.9 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2021. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.

