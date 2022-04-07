Windsor Fashions Partners With Friar Tux for the 2022 Prom Season

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC , the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, today announces its partnership with Friar Tux , the premier provider of men’s suits and tuxedos, in advance of the 2022 Prom season.



The two retailers collaborated to create a co-branded campaign encouraging high school students to shop their head-to-toe, coordinating date looks in-store at Windsor and Friar Tux this year.

“Windsor is thrilled to offer students a special campaign this Prom season after a long-awaited return to in-person Prom events,” said Catherine Seaton, Vice President of Marketing, Windsor. “Partnering with Friar Tux to create the ultimate Prom shopping experience only felt right as both our specialities lie within occasion wear, and helping our customers look and feel their best for life’s most important events.”

Windsor, the ultimate destination for girls looking to find their dream Prom look , offers a wide assortment of chic dresses and glamorous, on-trend gowns in stunning hues and elegant silhouettes, as well as trend-forward shoes and accessories for completing any Prom look. Friar Tux offers over 50 suit and tuxedo styles, ranging from edgy to bold, available to buy or rent. Together, the two brands feature the most modern styles to make any couple coordinate seamlessly from head-to-toe.

“Friar Tux is thrilled to collaborate with Windsor for Prom 2022. We share fashion roots in Southern California, along with both companies starting as family businesses,” said Danielle Conte, Vice President of Marketing, Friar Tux. “It’s exciting to bring the two brands together for a Prom partnership this year and we look forward to engaging with our customers to create unique, fashion forward looks to celebrate Prom ‘22 in style.”

Windsor’s 2022 Prom Dress collection is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For more Friar Tux Prom ’22 information and inspiration, including a style lookbook, promotional offers, store addresses and hours of operation, visit friartuxdance.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

ABOUT FRIAR TUX

Friar Tux helps customers achieve their perfect look for life’s most important moments. Friar Tux prides itself on combining the very latest on-trend fashions with affordable prices along with a commitment to personalized styling and fitting. Friar Tux is the largest family-owned suit and tuxedo provider in the country, celebrating its 48th year in 2022. Through rental/sales store locations and a growing suits-and-tuxedo-for-purchase and online rental division, the company rents and sells an unmatched selection of tailored celebratory clothing, shoes and accessories. For more information, visit Friartux.com .

