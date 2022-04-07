Medical Marijuana, Inc. Provides Update on its Pharmaceutical Initiatives

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its pharmaceutical investments targeting novel therapies for unmet medical needs in large and rare disease markets.

“As a ‘Company of Firsts, Medical Marijuana, Inc. has been widely recognized as a pioneer in the supplements market with its high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) products but we also want our supporters to know that we’ve been hard at work to support our investments that are focused on innovation in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “Our overarching goal is to bring wellness to people around the world and bring tremendous value to our shareholders by focusing our efforts and investments on both the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications of cannabis and its derivatives.”

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Over the past five years, Medical Marijuana, Inc. has been working hard to connect and build meaningful relationships with medical professionals throughout Brazil and Mexico. In Brazil, CBD is currently permitted only for medical use with authorization from the country’s National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), and a doctor has only made a prescription once. The Company is laying the groundwork to seek a drug registration in Brazil. More updates to this initiative are expected in the latter part of this year and into next year.

Investment Company Neuropathix Gains Momentum for Pain Program

Neuropathix (OTCQB: NPTX), a major investment of Medical Marijuana, Inc. and a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, is focused on the treatment of neuropathic pain, a condition that nearly 16 million Americans suffer from every year. Neuropathix's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kannalife Sciences, Inc., received a $2.97 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) HEAL Initiative for IND enabling studies and the furtherment of its clinical program for KLS-13019, its globally patented, cannabinoid-derivative compound. KLS-13019 is a lead drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain and a potential alternative to opioids.

Neuropathix continues to move forward in preparation of an IND filing for the use of KLS-13019 in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). KLS-13019 has shown evidence in pre-clinical animal studies of prevention and reversal of neuropathic pain associated with chemotherapy. The next two major steps in 2022 for Neuropathix will be the successful completion of the first leg of commercial scale-up and a drug discrimination study in animals.

Investment Company AXIM Biotechnologies Achieves Significant Milestones in Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCQB: AXIM), another major investment of Medical Marijuana, Inc. and an international healthcare diagnostics company, has recently made noteworthy progress in its Dry Eye Disease (DED) diagnostics program. It is estimated that DED affects approximately 6.8% of the U.S. population.

AXIM has acquired two ophthalmic diagnostic lab tests that have already received FDA-approval for use and commercial sale. These tests, which are designed to assist eye-care physicians in detecting and quantifying a variety of biomarkers associated with external ocular disorders, measure Lactoferrin, a protein contained in tears that protects the ocular surface with its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, and Ocular Immunoglobulin E (IgE), a key biomarker primarily associated with Dry Eye Disease.

AXIM has also successfully developed a rapid quantitative tear test for MMP-9, an inflammatory biomarker for Dry Eye Disease, for which the company will be seeking FDA-Approval. The test is a first of its kind as there are no other qualitative tear tests that measure the levels of this biomarker in human patients.

In 2022, AXIM aims to conduct numerous field and clinical studies for its MMP-9 test and bring its Lactoferrin and IgE tests to market. After completing the required studies, AXIM intends on submitting its application for the test to the FDA.

To learn more about Medical Marijuana, Inc. and stay up-to-date with the accomplishments of its portfolio companies, please visit https://investors.medicalmarijuanainc.com/.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC in 2019. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

