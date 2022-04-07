TripleBlind Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Enterprises can now leverage TripleBlind to derive more value from the intellectual property of data and algorithms.



KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , one of the only solutions that enables enterprises to combine data and algorithms while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

Enterprises eager for a simple way to gain access to TripleBlind can turn to the Azure Marketplace. Through the Azure Marketplace, IT teams can utilize their existing pass through Microsoft legal agreement their legal teams have already approved and often pay through the Azure Marketplace. Frequently, an enterprise’s information security team has pre-reviewed Azure Marketplace software, eliminating the need for supplemental reviews. Many enterprises already have in place budgets for Azure solutions, so no incremental budget requests are necessary. The Azure Marketplace enables enterprises to be up and running with TripleBlind in a matter of hours versus weeks or months.

The prospect of faster adoption of TripleBlind around the world lays the groundwork for a step function change in the healthcare and life sciences markets and other benefits that can be derived from algorithms and data. When any data owner can collaborate with any algorithm owner, insights and progress will happen orders of magnitude faster than what is possible today. TripleBlind unlocks the estimated 43 zettabytes of sensitive data stored by enterprises today that are inaccessible due to privacy concerns, operational complexity and regulation.

TripleBlind’s solution is software-only, supports all cloud platforms and is delivered via a simple API. TripleBlind compares favorably with existing methods of privacy-enhancing technologies such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data and tokenization. TripleBlind solves a broad range of use cases and has documented more than two dozen mission-critical business problems.

“We’re thrilled to have TripleBlind widely available to Azure customers. This will accelerate collaborative data sharing among organizations that have faced countless barriers to utilizing all their data,” said Chris Barnett, Vice President, Partnerships & Licensing. “TripleBlind is built to provide a simple state-of-the-art technology that preserves privacy and allows for innovative practices especially for financial and healthcare providers.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome TripleBlind to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

TripleBlind is available to all Azure users today.

About TripleBlind

Combining Data and Algorithms while Preserving Privacy and Ensuring Compliance

TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation.

The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst and The Mayo Clinic.

TripleBlind’s innovations build on well understood principles, such as federated learning and multi-party compute. Our innovations radically improve the practical use of privacy preserving technologies, by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. We support all cloud platforms and unlock the intellectual property value of data, while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards, such as HIPAA and GDPR.

TripleBlind compares favorably with existing methods of privacy preserving technology, such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data and tokenization and has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.

For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .