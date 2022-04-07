Health Monitor Network® Launches First-of-its-kind In-flight Campaign Measurement™

Montvale, NJ, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a continued growth strategy, Health Monitor Network has launched a first-to-market alternative to traditional point of care advertising campaign measurement. In-flight Campaign Measurement™ is an innovative expedient methodology, which provides early read “look-ins” for Health Monitor client partners while their programs are being executed as opposed to traditional methods that deliver results typically months after completion.

“As part of our commitment to a digital-first, fast forward approach for our clients, this new measurement technique will enable brand advertisers to get significantly faster performance metrics on their campaigns, enabling real-time business and brand-building decisions,” said David Paragamian, CEO, Health Monitor Network.

Health Monitor’s In-flight Campaign Measurement™ leverages real-world data to inspect and track campaign performance with the ability to optimize tactics during the in-flight phase. Using rigorous analytics, campaign performance metrics can be extracted and delivered transparently multiple times during the execution phase. Thus, providing preliminary quantification and forecasting ultimate campaign performance.

“Health Monitor’s ability to leverage medical claims data via objective third party partnerships allows us to maximize the probability of success across the spectrum of POC offerings,” said Steven Blahut, Ph.D., Vice President, Analytics & Research, Health Monitor Network.

After strengthening its digital analytics capabilities with a robust portfolio of new digital product innovations and the major leadership appointment of Steven Blahut, Ph.D., Health Monitor continues to bolster its reporting capabilities and drive the added measurement of their products in a way that demonstrates the company’s ability to innovate, grow and transform brands in the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For almost 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients. Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter