Heroic Public Benefit Corporation Launches Digital Training Platform Built to Help Anyone Be Their Best Self

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroic Public Benefit Corporation (Heroic) announces the launch of their new app, Heroic, on Saturday, April 9, on iOS. The platform, developed in partnership with MetaLab (who built Tinder, Slack, and UberEats), integrates the best of ancient wisdom, modern science, and practical tools to help individuals become the best, most Heroic version of themselves. Heroic's mission is to create a world in which 51 percent of the population is flourishing by 2051.

"Heroic is an answer to the modern-day social dilemma of how to use technology for good, as well as the 2,500 year-old-dilemma of how to live with virtue and express the best version of ourselves, all in just three minutes a day," says CEO and Founder Brian Johnson. "When we use Heroic, we will flourish. When enough of us use Heroic, the world will flourish. It's as simple as that."

The truth is that one doesn't need to read another book or listen to another podcast in order to express the best versions of oneself. Moving from Theory to Practice to Mastery is required, which is exactly what Heroic is built to do and exactly how it will help members to permanently and fundamentally change their lives.

Who is someone at their best? And what will they do today to live as that best version of themself?

How the Heroic App Works:

Step 1: Create a Heroic Identity, describing the best version of oneself, in the most important areas of life: Energy, Work, and Love.

Step 2: Choose what virtues (or values) to embody today for each of those Heroic Identities.

Step 3: Commit to what one will DO today to live in alignment with that best version, such as: exercising, meditating, showing appreciation, turning off electronics, etc.

Step 4: After completing one of those behaviors, open the app and swipe to 'hit' the target (like Johnson does in this video) and watch the SoulForce Score go up.

Step 5: Recommit each day with Heroic Daily Commitment and create masterpiece days, every day, in as little as 3 minutes a day.

Video preview of the app and high-res images here.

"At MetaLab, we believe in the power of products to positively impact culture and are driven by a clear goal: to design and deliver products that make lives meaningfully better," says MetaLab CEO Arif Mansuri. "Together with Heroic - a rare team that combines the ambition of creating a more flourishing world with the knowledge and experience to back it up - we're driven to push design and technology to empower people, and their communities, to show up and create real change."

In conjunction with the platform's official launch on April 9, 2022, Heroic is virtually streaming a 'Launch Party-Workshop' starting at 11am CT, which will be led by Johnson. During the workshop, Johnson will share his life's work, distilling lessons from the greatest philosophical minds in history, as well as a walk through of the Heroic app. The workshop can be live streamed free via Vimeo by signing up via this link: https://www.heroic.us/optimize/launch-ticket.

Heroic is available for download on the Apple Store and will be coming soon to Google Play Store. Membership to the app will be available for $70 per year and grants access to Basic Training, the daily Commit + Hit Practice, the Virtue Compass, a library of practical step-by-step tools, as well as future features (including a robust social suite launching on October 11, 2022). For the first week (April 9-16), Heroic is also offering "Founding Memberships" which lock in a 50 percent discount ($35 per year), forever.

Shortly after Heroic was founded, the company made history in March 2021 as the first company to close a $5 million crowdfunding via the new regulations, part of an $11 million seed round. To date, Heroic has more than 10,000 users signed up pre-launch.

ABOUT HEROIC PUBLIC BENEFIT CORPORATION

Heroic is a social training platform that's built to change the world by helping individuals to be the best, most Heroic version of themselves. The Heroic Training Platform is being developed in partnership with MetaLab and is set to launch on April 9, 2022.

Heroic's parent company, Heroic Public Benefit Corporation, made history as the first company to close a $5 Million Reg Crowdfunding as part of their $11 Million seed round, and now has the support of more than 2,700 founding investors from 75+ countries (and counting) in addition to prominent, globally recognized traditional investors.

Heroic's unapologetic and ambitious goal is to play a part in creating a world in which 51% of the population is flourishing by the year 2051.

