NATECH SA and NEPTUNE INTERNATIONAL AG enter into a strategic venture with Piraeus Bank

IOANNINA, Greece and ZUG, Switzerland, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATECH S.A. and its partner Neptune International AG announce a strategic joint venture with Piraeus Bank to create an innovative, independent BankTech, focusing on consumer financial services.



The new BankTech, combining leading technological and banking expertise, will provide Banking-as-a-Service, Buy-Now-Pay-Later and other Consumer Financial products purely on a digital and agile manner.

Thanasis Navrozoglou, President and CEO of Natech, comments: "I am excited about Natech’s participation into this J.V. given the immense opportunities this creates for the Greek and European markets. Building on top of our current portfolio, the new digital bank offering will address both consumers and financial institutions, in Greece and Europe, throughout a pure digital experience. We will consistently continue to offer our portfolio and quality of services to our valued existing customers and to new ones and we expect to open amazing new opportunities for them by augmenting their capabilities through the new Banking-as-a-Service proposition. In this effort we are very excited that with our partners we share the same vision and commitment to constantly deliver excellence to our clients through our innovative mentality.”

Harris Antoniou, Founder and Managing Director of Neptune International AG, comments: “The banking sector across the globe is going through a period of transformation, largely due to the rapid technological developments. Natech’s innovative technologies will provide strategic levers to both Piraeus and the new BankTech venture enabling them to rationalize operating costs and improve service delivery. Our objective through the BankTech venture is to revolutionize the banking customer experience in Greece but also in the rest of Europe. I am particularly thankful for the spirit of cooperation and innovation as well as the speed of execution that our partners Piraeus and Natech have exhibited in this process; a sign of things to come.”

ABOUT NATECH SA

Banking has always been all about trust and agility and for over 20 years, Natech has been providing -and will continue to develop and provide- robust banking technology and services to local, national and multinational banks, payment providers and challengers the world over. Customers rely on the company’s modular & easy to integrate solutions, combined with the unique live-ledger technology, reducing latency and risk between the banking front-end and back-office processes. Into this exciting endeavour, Natech will contribute a strong foundation of technology together with the specialized knowhow of engineers, analysts, financial experts and customer support specialists.

www.natechsa.com, Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter

ABOUT NEPTUNE INTERNATIONAL AG

Neptune International, headquartered in Switzerland, is a private investment and advisory firm focusing on high impact technologies & real assets. Neptune International AG is excited about the opportunities exponential technologies create for humanity and have the vision of helping aspiring European entrepreneurs realize their growth ambitions. Neptune is dedicated to value creation leveraging decades long experience of our partners in Real Assets, Financial Services, Technology.

www.neptuneinternational.ch

ABOUT PIRAEUS BANK

Piraeus Bank, 100% subsidiary of Piraeus Financial Holdings is the leading bank in Greece in terms of total market shares and branch network as at 31 December 2021, offering a full range of financial products and services to 5.7 million customers promoting sustainability and the principles of responsible banking. For more information, please visit www.piraeusholdings.gr

