BigPanda Names Rick Underwood Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, today announced Rick Underwood will be joining the company as chief revenue officer, in charge of the global Pre-sales, Sales and Channel. Underwood was previously vice president of major accounts sales at Snowflake. At BigPanda, he will scale their business with a commitment to continue delivering exceptional customer experiences.



"Building on the news of recent funding of $190M, our next step is to scale a go-to-market machine that captures the market opportunity, and Rick is the perfect person to help lead that charge," said Assaf Resnick, co-founder and CEO of BigPanda. "Rick shares our Panda values and has built a magnificent pedigree while helping lead Snowflake and other companies through hyper-growth periods.”

"This is a rare opportunity to join a company that has a world-class product and a clear leadership position in a rapidly growing market. I am also excited because Assaf and Elik have created a truly unique company mindset that leads with accountability, encourages creativity and celebrates success," Underwood said. "The company's platform solves an undeniable and growing problem for businesses across industries, and it does so with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning. All of these factors combined made it an obvious choice for me and I am thrilled to help fuel our next stage of growth."

Proven Experience Leading High-Growth Organizations

Underwood brings an impressive resume to BigPanda’s chief revenue officer position. He most recently served as vice president of major accounts sales for the West region at Snowflake, where he was named the company's Sales Leader of the Year for fiscal year 2020 — a year in which the company grew its revenue by a whopping 174%.

Before Snowflake, Underwood was vice president of worldwide sales at Semmle, leading the company through a key period of growth before it was acquired by Microsoft-owned GitHub in 2019. Prior to that, Underwood was vice president of sales at Wavefront Inc., spearheading sales before VMware acquired the company in 2017. Underwood is also a former vice president of North America West region sales at Bromium, and before that he spent nearly nine years at Dell EMC, eventually working his way up to district general manager in charge of strategy and execution across the company's entire product portfolio.

Underwood holds a B.A. in economics from Boston University.

