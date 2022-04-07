Helen Keller Intl to Honor Chef Carla Hall and Philanthropist Eleanor Crook at 2022 Spirit of Helen Keller Gala

New York, NY, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 2, 2022, global health organization Helen Keller Intl will host the return of the in-person Spirit of Helen Keller Gala, its most important event generating crucial revenue to help vulnerable children and families around the world. The event will take place at The Lighthouse | Pier 61, at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Helen Keller trustee and chef Carla Hall will be honored with the Helen Keller Visionary Award for her work as an outstanding spokesperson who uses her public platform to shine a light on families vulnerable to malnutrition and vision loss. Eleanor Crook will be honored with the Spirit of Helen Keller Award for her philanthropy, advocacy, and vision of creating a world in which every mother can nourish her children.

“At this moment when hunger and malnutrition are mounting worldwide, our global community of donors is joining together to take action on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable children and families,” said Kathy Spahn, President and CEO of Helen Keller Intl. “We take inspiration from two remarkable women who are powerful examples of generosity in action. Together, we are working to ensure children and families around the world have the tools they need to create lasting change in their own lives.”



“Real change happens one child, one family, one community at a time. Helen Keller Intl is making sure that every child has a belly full of nutritious food and the eyeglasses they need to see a life of true potential ahead of them,” said chef and author Carla Hall.

Helen Keller mobilizes a global community to deliver the building blocks of good health, sound nutrition, and clear vision to children and their families. The organization delivers life changing health solutions to families vulnerable to poverty and inadequate healthcare, helping them to create lasting change in their own lives so they can realize their true potential.

WHAT: 2022 Spirit of Helen Keller Gala

HONORING:

Eleanor Crook, Spirit of Helen Keller Award

Helen Keller is honored to present Eleanor Crook with the Spirit of Helen Keller Award for her philanthropy, advocacy, and vision of creating a world in which every mother can nourish her children. Twenty-five years ago, Eleanor co-founded the Eleanor Crook Foundation with a single goal: to help end severe hunger and malnutrition. Today, the Foundation is a leading voice in global malnutrition policy and advocacy, and Eleanor’s vision is a path for hope – helping children and families across the world access the vital nutrition they need to stave off malnutrition.

Carla Hall, Helen Keller Visionary Award

Helen Keller is thrilled to award Carla Hall the Helen Keller Visionary Award. A Helen Keller Intl trustee, Carla knows firsthand how transformative a pair of eyeglasses can be, and she reminds us that food connects us all. She is an outstanding spokesperson on behalf of people who are often left out – she uses her public platform to shine a light on families vulnerable to malnutrition and vision loss and encourages us all to take action.

WHEN: Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:00 - 9:00 pm EDT

WHERE:

The Lighthouse

Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011

MORE DETAILS: Full event details and tickets at https://www.hki.org/gala

Press attendance is limited and subject to prior approval. Select honorees and presenters may be available for interview. Contact media@hki.org.



SOCIAL MEDIA: @HelenKellerIntl #HelenKeller #HelenKellerGala #TruePotential

GALA CO-CHAIRS:

Jennifer A. Buda

Mary Lindley Burton

Desmond G. FitzGerald

Jim and Nydia Gaffey

Gretchen Grant

Gigi Jorissen

Javier La Fianza

Peirce Moser and Mitch Eitel

William Toppeta

About Helen Keller Intl

Guided by the remarkable legacy of its co-founder, Helen Keller, Helen Keller Intl partners with communities that are striving to overcome longstanding cycles of poverty. By delivering the essential building blocks of good health, sound nutrition and clear vision, the organization help millions of people create lasting change in their own lives. Working in more than 20 countries – across Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States – and together with a global community of supporters, Helen Keller Intl helps to ensure every person has the opportunity – as Helen did – to reach their true potential. Learn more at hki.org.

