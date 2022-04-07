Magic Curie - the STEAM Education Kit for Alpha Girls Successfully Funded on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Curie is the latest release from children's education experts, Alpha Egg. Designed to inspire creativity and learning with hands-on STEAM activities for girls, Magic Curie is the first thematic programming block set for girls in the Alpha Girl series. With this kit, girls learn by building, coding and gaming with hands-on STEAM activities. It allows them to learn in a fun, engaging way as they build valuable skills for the future.

STEAM stand for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. These subjects build critical thinking and science literacy skills that are extremely important for the next generation of innovators. In fact, according to the U. S. Department of Commerce, STEAM occupations are growing at 24%, while other occupations are growing at just 4%. STEAM degree holders have a higher income even in non-STEAM careers. Magic Curie is a thematic programming kit made especially for girls. The design settings and themes of Magic Curie are based on the Nobel Prize winning scientist Madame Curie, who made great contributions to many fields of science. Using this theme and app-guided instructions, girls will learn basic programming by playing games and winning medals through progressive learning, while gaining confidence and a sense of accomplishment with an incentive system. By giving them the right tools early on, all girls have the power to develop their own STEAM identity.

"At Alpha Egg, we focus on artificial intelligence interactive toys for kids. Our mission is to deeply combine artificial intelligence with children's education, aiming to provide every child with an artificial intelligence learning assistant that helps them grow and develop with critical thinking skills that will benefit them for life. STEAM gives girls a well-rounded foundation of skills that enable them to understand science-related concepts that will allow them to succeed in many industries and businesses. Magic Curie builds these skills in a fun way so that learning is more effective." - Alpha Egg CEO Robi Wang

Girls learn to code easily with Magic Curie which uses ScratchJr - an introductory programming language tailored for inexperienced kids. By connecting graphical programming blocks, girls learn about code control, latency, functions, events, and more with easy-to-follow, step-by-step tutorials. Thanks to automatic error correction, girls can learn as they go and finish their coding process on their own without parental guidance. By building with programmable blocks, using an easy-to-understand interface, girls create robotic creations that they can control. Magic Curie is also compatible with LEGO, allowing girls to make secondary creations for more fun.

Magic Curie, The STEAM Kit for Alpha Girls builds a foundation of skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. These activities inspire creativity and give girls critical thinking skills that help them now and in the future. Magic Curie is being launched via a Kickstarter campaign with special rewards and incentives for early adopters. Learn more here. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/alphaegg/magic-curie-the-steam-kit-for-alpha-girls

