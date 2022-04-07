TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
07-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.039971
|3.892953
|6.932924
|38236862
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|2.619646
|3.869357
|6.489003
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B6YTLS95
|16766055
|3.039971
|Sub Total 8.A
|16766055
|3.039971%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/05/2022
|03/05/2022
|Cash
|3567000
|0.646759
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/05/2022
|04/05/2022
|Cash
|2450
|0.000441
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|06/06/2022
|06/06/2022
|Cash
|3078
|0.000557
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/06/2022
|28/06/2022
|Cash
|2282290
|0.413818
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|29/06/2022
|29/06/2022
|Cash
|2081000
|0.377321
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/08/2022
|02/08/2022
|Cash
|2044
|0.000369
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/09/2022
|02/09/2022
|Cash
|1500
|0.000270
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/11/2022
|02/11/2022
|Cash
|4707
|0.000847
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/12/2022
|02/12/2022
|Cash
|8728
|0.001573
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|22/12/2022
|22/12/2022
|Cash
|10782
|0.001954
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/01/2023
|04/01/2023
|Cash
|35395
|0.006410
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/02/2023
|02/02/2023
|Cash
|1299600
|0.235625
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|Cash
|11863
|0.002143
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|22/03/2023
|22/03/2023
|Cash
|43217
|0.007834
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/04/2023
|04/04/2023
|Cash
|22605
|0.004089
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|27/04/2023
|27/04/2023
|Cash
|15881
|0.002877
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/05/2023
|03/05/2023
|Cash
|13721
|0.002484
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/12/2025
|02/12/2025
|Cash
|111
|0.000020
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|06/05/2022
|06/05/2022
|Cash
|10732682
|1.946023
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|30/03/2023
|30/03/2023
|Cash
|1291000
|0.234080
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|17/05/2023
|17/05/2023
|Cash
|41000
|0.007432
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|07/04/2027
|07/04/2027
|Cash
|153
|0.000027
|Sub Total 8.B2
|21470807
|3.892953%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
|3.039960
|3.892953
|6.932913%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
07-Apr-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London