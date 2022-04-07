LECTRA: Availability of the information relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 202

English French

Availability of the information relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 2022

Paris, April 7, 2022 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Lectra will take place on Friday April 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. CET, at the head office situated at 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de reunion valant avis de convocation), which was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 23, 2022, bulletin n°35, includes the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to this Shareholders’ Meeting and the conditions for participation and exercise of voting rights.

All the documents relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting, as referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available online and can be downloaded directly on the Lectra website: https://www.lectra.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings.

The documents and information relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting are also available to shareholders at Lectra’s head office, or may be received by letter post through a simple and free request addressed to Lectra, Investor Relations, 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris, under the conditions provided by current legal and regulatory provisions.

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 388 million euros in 2021 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

