Please be informed that Valdas Puzeras, a member of the Audit Committee of Rokiškio sūris AB, has submitted to the Company a notice of resignation as an independent member of the Company's Audit Committee with effect from 21 April 2022.



The Audit Committee of the Company consists of 3 members. Following the resignation of Mr. Valdas Puzeras, a new independent member of the Audit Committee will be elected at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Dalius Trumpa, CEO

Tel.+370 45855200