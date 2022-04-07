KYOCERA AVX Releases New Horizontal Wire-to-Board Connectors for Industrial and Commercial Applications

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, expanded its line of wire-to-board connectors with the release of the new UL-approved 9296-400 Series 4mm-pitch horizontal poke-home connectors.

The new 9296-400 Series connectors are designed to enable the quick, easy, cost-effective, and reliable board termination of discrete 18–26AWG solid or stranded wires or 1mm-diameter jumper pins in a broad range of industrial and commercial applications. The series has a compact, high-temperature, and halogen-free SMT package with the industry’s lowest height profile for 18–26AWG wire and a UL94 V-0 flammability rating. It is available with up to six proven-robust, 2.5mm, tin-plated, dual-beam phosphor bronze contacts on a 4mm pitch and with UL94 V-0 glass-filled nylon housings in eight different colors. It is also available with an optional visibility window to enable the visual verification of full wire insertion and with optional pass-through holes instead of wire stops to enable mating with KYOCERA AVX’s 10-9296 Series 1mm-diameter jumper pins.

The new 9296-400 Series 4mm-pitch horizontal poke-home connectors support simple strip-and-poke-home wire insertion and twist-and-pull wire extraction, enabling easy factory and field termination, and deliver high repeatability, maximum mechanical stability, and superlative wire retention strength in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications including machine controls, motors, drives, solenoids, sensors, fans, and pumps, commercial building controls ranging from sensors to fire and security systems, smart grid meters, breakers, and panels, and LED bulbs, fixtures, signage, and streetlights. They are rated for up to 600VACRMS or VDC, 6–10A UL, 4–8A cUL, operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +130°C, and five mating cycles. Lead-time for the series is currently nine weeks.

“The new 9296-400 Series poke-home connectors add several new combinations of orientations, pin counts, pitches, AWG sizes, and current ratings to our already-extensive range of wire-to-board connectors for industrial and commercial applications,” said Joe Falcone, director of global marketing for KYOCERA AVX. “The new series is available with up to six durable, high-strength, and high-reliability phosphor bronze contacts with lead-free tin plating, which is three more contacts than most competing solutions, and like the rest of our connector line, can be customized to suit unique application requirements.”

For more information about KYOCERA AVX’s new 9296-400 Series 4mm-pitch horizontal poke-home connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/wire-to-board/9296-400/. To order, please visit Digi-Key Electronics, Farnell, and Mouser Electronics. For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

