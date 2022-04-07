The peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 13.6%, claims Roots Analysis

London, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2022-2035 ” report to its list of offerings.

The incremental evolution in product discovery, clinical investigation and manufacturing methods have rendered outsourcing a crucial aspect of pharmaceutical development and production. Considering the various advantages associated with outsourcing certain operations, we are led to believe that the peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing market is likely to witness positive growth in the coming years.

Key Market Insights

More than 70 players offer peptide manufacturing services

Being an established segment of the peptide therapeutics industry, the contract manufacturing market is dominated (34%) by the presence of large companies (having more than 500 employees). Further, close to 83% of the CMOs offer method / analytical / process / assay development services for peptide therapeutics, across various scales of operations.

Over 100 peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing facilities are established, worldwide

Close to 58% of the production facilities are located in the Asia Pacific region, followed by those based in Europe and North America. It is worth mentioning that majority of the facilities located in Asia Pacific have been established by large contract manufacturers.

415,000+ patients have been enrolled in over 1,300 clinical trials, worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 4.7%, in the past three years. Of the total number of trials, close to 66% of the studies have already been completed, while 20% are active and still recruiting patients.

More than 40 partnerships were reported in this industry, during 2014-2021

The partnerships and collaborations activity has grown at a CAGR of ~10.4% during the given period. Further, majority of the agreements were inked for the manufacturing of peptide therapeutics (42%), followed by those signed for product development (13%).

Expansion activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of ~26%, between 2015 and 2021

Of the total, 71% instances were focused on expansion of dedicated capacities and facilities, followed by those carried out for enhancing existing capabilities, as well as establishment of new facilities (29%).

Global, installed peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing capacity is currently estimated to be close to 291,700 liters

Majority share (close to 60%) of the global, installed capacity is captured by large players (more than 500 employees), at present. Moreover, close to 37% of the installed manufacturing capacity is available in the European region.

Strong clinical pipeline and upcoming patent expiries are anticipated to drive the demand for peptide therapeutics in the coming decade

The outsourced commercial demand for peptide therapeutics is projected to increase at a CAGR of 10.0%. Further, current clinical demand for peptide therapeutics captures around ~3.0% of the overall demand.

Increased access to advanced capabilities and technologies is anticipated to drive growth in this market at a CAGR of 13.6%, in the coming years

Based on type of peptide synthesis method used, majority of the revenue share (81%) is likely to be associated with the chemical approach. On the other hand, the peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing market for non-chemical synthesis method(s) is expected to grow at a faster pace (CAGR of 15.4%), during the forecasted period.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering contract manufacturing services for peptide therapeutics?

What are the different partnerships and expansion initiatives undertaken by peptide therapeutics contract manufacturers in the recent past?

Which regions represent the current, key contract manufacturing hubs for peptide therapeutics?

What is the current, installed capacity for peptides therapeutics manufacturing ?

? What is the current, global demand for peptide therapeutics? How is the demand for such candidates likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What percentage of the peptide therapeutics manufacturing operations are presently outsourced?

What factors should be taken into consideration while deciding whether the manufacturing operations for peptide therapeutics should be kept in-house or outsourced?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Type of Synthesis Method Used

Chemical Synthesis Methods

Non-Chemical Synthesis Methods

Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, manufacturing of small molecules is largely being outsourced due to exorbitant costs associated with setting-up of in-house expertise. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Alastair Hay (Account Manager, Peptides, Almac)

Hideki Kubota (Senior Manager, Peptide Business Project Leader, Sekisui Xenotech)

Sergiy Stupka (Founder, Pravitalica)

Philipp Burling (Chief Financial Officer, NUMAFERM)

The research includes detailed profiles of key service providers (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features an overview of the developer, service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

AmbioPharm

Auspep

Bachem

BCN Peptide

Chinese Peptide

Corden Pharma

CPC Scientific

Creative Peptides

CSBio

Hybio Pharmaceuticals

Peptide Institute

Polypeptide

ScinoPharm

Senn Chemicals

