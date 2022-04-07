Hemostatic Agents Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope - MDC Research

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemostatic agents are used to control bleeding. A process that involves curbing the blood flow or bleeding through a blood vessel, or hemorrhage is called hemostasis. Hemostatic agents aid in hemostasis, by forming a clot at the injured area, thereby repairing the blood vessel. Primary hemostasis, secondary hemostasis, and fibrinolysis are some of the types of the hemostasis. Hemostatic agents are deployed to stem blood flow by promoting clotting, thereby enhancing the hemostasis through the coagulation process. These agents boost hemostasis by progressing primary hemostasis, increasing fibrin formation, or inhibiting fibrinolysis. Hemostatic agents play a pivotal role in curbing of bleeding or treating serious bleeds, thereby validating their usage in diverse therapeutic areas.

Hemostatic Agents Market by Region

The global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America holds the major share of the global market and is expected to hold its dominant position by the end of the forecast period. Increasing number of surgical procedures, and increase in patient population coupled with the presence of key players and products and a h3 focus on research and development activities, are some of the key factors fueling the market growth in the U.S.. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising medical tourism and increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing patient population opting for minimally invasive procedures is expected to present a lucrative growth scenario for the hemostatic agents market in this region.





COMPANY PROFILES

Baxter Ethicon US, LLC C. R. Bard, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Pfizer Inc. Z-Medica, LLC CryoLife, Inc. Integra LifeSciences Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc. GELITA AG.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Hemostatic Agents Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Hemostatic Agents Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Hemostatic Agents Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Hemostatic Agents Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

