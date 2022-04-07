MetaBlaze: Blockchain Gaming Company Announces Second ICO Round Begins April 20th

Dover, DE, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBlaze officially announced the opening date of its second ICO phase, set to begin on April 20th at 9 am EST. This presents a final opportunity to purchase MetaBlaze (MBLZ) at lower entry points before listing on cryptocurrency exchanges. In addition to buying MetaBlaze (MBLZ) at lower rates, buyers are also rewarded with a 5% token bonus. During this ICO phase, MetaBlaze will also release a collection of high-quality MetaGoblin NFTs that provide a variety of utilities.

NFTs produced by MetaBlaze are based upon the in-game characters within its upcoming Play-to-Earn game. The NFTs are fascinating and boast life-like, hyper-realistic 3D details. NFTs developed by MetaBlaze undergo an extensive creative process which you can get a behind-the-scenes look at in this two-minute video published on the MetaBlaze YouTube account.

Nearly three weeks ago, MetaBlaze successfully reached its $1.5M hard cap during the first phase, officially bringing the ICO round to a close in a considerably short amount of time. Community growth is perpetual and continually increasing as more crypto enthusiasts learn about MetaBlaze.

What’s an ICO?

Many people believe that the best time to buy into a cryptocurrency is during its ICO, or initial coin offering. This is when the virtual currency is first offered for sale to the public and usually takes place before it is listed on any public exchanges. There are several reasons why this can be an ideal time to buy tokens. First of all, you often buy at a discount during an ICO. In addition, you may also be rewarded with a token bonus for being an early adopter. Finally, holding tokens from a successful ICO can position you to see significant value increases once the currency launches on public exchanges.

Experience optimal Web 3 Earnings

MetaBlaze is a blockchain-based gaming company designed for the Metaverse. The company merges GameFi (Gaming Finance) with DeFi(Decentralized Finance) to capture the most exciting elements of web 3 technology. Differentiating MetaBlaze is its multifaceted ecosystem equipped with numerous value-added utilities. These utilities are designed to work in tandem with one another, providing continuous revenue to its economy. The thoughtfully designed ecosystem maximizes usability for gamers, non-gamers, and aids in the development of a robust foundation required to optimize scalability and long-term sustainability. Other value-added utilities worth noting include: BlazeChain, a Metaverse specific Blockchain, virtual Real Estate, reward earnings, staking, and a marketplace that allows users to buy and sell digital assets. For more details about MetaBlaze or register for the ICO visit the MetaBlaze Website.

About METABLAZE

Designed for the Metaverse and Web 3 technology. MetaBlaze is a blockchain-based gaming company with a multi-chain cryptocurrency token, MBLZ, built on the Binance Smart Chain, and the Ethereum Blockchain. MBLZ is audited by Certik, a leading Blockchain Security Company.

