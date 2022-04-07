The Board of Rokiškio sūris, AB approved the audited operating results for 2021

English Lithuanian

On April 7, 2022, the Board of Rokiškio sūris, AB (hereinafter - the Company) approved the audited consolidated and parent company financial statements of the Company for 2021 and the consolidated annual report of the Company for 2021 as well as the draft profit distribution plan of the Company for 2021, and proposed these reports and the profit distribution project to submit to the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

The audited consolidated sales of the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB in 2021 amounted to EUR 253,062 thousand, i. e. 20 percent more than during the same period last year. In 2020, audited consolidated sales amounted to EUR 210,829 thousand.

In 2021, the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB earned a net profit of EUR 553 thousand, i. e. EUR 3,508 thousand less than in 2020. The net profit of the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB in 2020 amounted to EUR 4,061 thousand.

According to the profit distribution project approved by the Company's Board: out of the Company's distributable profit, the Board proposes to allocate EUR 3,501 thousand to pay dividends in 2021, i. e. EUR 0.10 per share.

Dalius Trumpa

Manager of the Company

+370 458 55200

Attachment