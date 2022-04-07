iCleanse Announces UV-C Product Distribution Partnership With JMI

AVON, Conn., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCleanse, the leader in UV-C personal device disinfection, today announces its partnership with JMI, a leader in radiology and imaging solutions, expanding iCleanse's patented UV-C disinfection product market across healthcare networks. This partnership allows iCleanse and JMI to better serve the marketplace by offering the most comprehensive suite of patented chemical-free UV-C disinfection devices to combat 99.99% of pathogens, such as COVID-19.

"We are excited to announce iCleanse's partnership with JMI," said Chris Allen, CEO of iCleanse. "They are an exceptional company in the health care community. There is a great opportunity for us to get our products out there to help businesses and communities battle COVID-19."

iCleanse Product Line to be Distributed by JMI

Swift UV : Swift UV kills 99.99% of infectious pathogens like human coronavirus in just 10 seconds. In addition, Swift UV gives owners the ability to run ads and display messages depending on their business needs. Messages can be updated at any time and can include things like QR codes, coupons, or promotions. The entire system is managed via the iCleanse Content Management System (CMS) Cloud, which provides business owners or marketing teams with visibility to all Swift UV devices and the ability to change messaging at any time.

Swift XL, Swift, and Swift Mini: patented chemical-free UV-C disinfection products for mobile devices and other personal items that kill 99.99% of pathogens in just 15 seconds.

"JMI is pleased to announce our newly formed partnership with iCleanse," says Brian Kurylo, COO of JMI. "iCleanse has created an enhanced and more efficient method of disinfecting mobile devices. For 48 years, JMI has offered exceptional products and services responding to our customers' needs. iCleanse has developed one of the smartest product solutions we've seen to help keep people safe. We look forward to showcasing their products to our customers in the healthcare market and beyond."

About JMI

JMI was established in 1974 out of their founder's garage in New Jersey with humble beginnings servicing X-Ray processor equipment and selling X-Ray film. 48 years later, we are now a full product solution business for healthcare specializing in radiology and imaging.

For all this time, our purpose and business has been built around servicing our customers. We continue to be family owned and operated with dedicated employees and partners to achieve our goal of helping our customers care for their patients. Providing simple solutions for complex problems.

About iCleanse

iCleanse is the leader in chemical-free UV-C disinfection and Digital Out of Home Media Company. iCleanse is a trusted manufacturer and the original solution for fast, reliable, and touchless on-the-fly disinfection that effectively kills 99.99% of pathogens that can lead to infection in just 10 seconds.

Company Contacts:

Chelsey Clapper, iCleanse at chelseyclapper@icleanse.com

Brian Kurylo, JMI at bkurylo@jeffmed.com

