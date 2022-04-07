COVID-19 Anti-Viral Medication Now Available at All Stop & Shop Pharmacies in New York

NANUET, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to do its part in the fight against COVID-19, Stop & Shop will now offer the two FDA authorized COVID-19 anti-viral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, at all 55 New York pharmacies. The anti-viral drugs are available at no cost with a valid prescription from a healthcare provider. Additionally, Stop & Shop’s trained and trusted pharmacists are authorized to administer second COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients per the CDC’s latest recommendations regarding additional boosters.



The COVID-19 anti-viral medication Molnupiravir can be prescribed to those 18 and older, while Paxlovid is authorized for use by adults and children ages 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds. Availability of the anti-viral oral prescription will vary by store. Once prescribed, Stop & Shop encourages the infected individual to stay home and send a trusted family member or friend to pick up the prescription. For everyone’s health and safety, Stop & Shop associates will also be available to deliver the prescription to customers’ vehicles via curbside delivery in the stores’ parking lot.

According to the FDA, the COVID anti-viral prescriptions are for the treatment of COVID-19 in those who are at higher risk of developing more severe outcomes of COVID-19. The FDA adds that the anti-virals are not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved over the past two years, Stop & Shop Pharmacy has provided our customers and communities with convenient and safe ways to protect their families and loved ones,” says Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “By now offering COVID-19 anti-virals, as well as second boosters to eligible customers, we look forward to helping more community members defend themselves and their families against COVID-19 and its evolving variants.”

Stop & Shop pharmacies have also partnered with the Biden-Harris Administration to distribute over the counter, self-administered, rapid COVID-19 tests to eligible Medicare Part B recipients at no cost. Customers should bring their Medicare Part B red-white-and blue card to the pharmacy when receiving the at-home tests at their local Stop & Shop Pharmacy. Medicare Part B recipients are also eligible to receive up to eight rapid tests per calendar month at no cost. Stop & Shop will also administer the CDC authorized second COVID-19 booster to eligible customers, including those aged 50+ and those considered immunocompromised by the CDC, at all 230 pharmacies along the East Coast, including all locations in New York state. Stop & Shop continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 5+. Availability varies by store and customers are encouraged to visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine to schedule an appointment.

