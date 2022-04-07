EF Hutton Leads in SPAC Issuance in 2022*

NEW YORK, NY, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Throughout the first quarter of 2022, EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC has raised more than $800 million in gross proceeds as sole bookrunner on 8 SPAC IPOs, leading the market in total SPAC IPO issuance. Since its inception in May 2020, EF Hutton has raised more than $4.5 billion in gross proceeds across 39 total SPAC IPOs.

In addition, EF Hutton has announced 2 De-SPAC mergers: Northern Lights Acquisition Corp.’s merger with Safe Harbor Financial and Pono Capital Corp.’s merger with Benuvia Inc., together representing more than $750 million in De-SPAC transaction value.

“I’m proud of what our team has accomplished and the significant growth demonstrated over the past two years. The trust that our sponsors, management teams, and investors have placed in the EF Hutton platform is a testament to what we have built,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

“While Q1 was a strong start to the year, this is just the beginning. Our team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to SPAC sponsors and management teams looking to access the public markets via SPACs. I’m looking forward to the continued success that 2022 will bring to both our clients and our firm,” said David W. Boral, President of EF Hutton.

EF Hutton continues on its trajectory of aggressive growth. Since inception, EF Hutton has raised more than $10 billion in capital across all transactions and product types. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC is also a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With a client centric investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

