Brandon Hall Group Studying Metaverse’s Impact on Human Capital Management

Boca Raton, FL, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent Human Capital Management research and analyst firm, is launching a survey to understand how organizations are looking to use the Metaverse to improve their HCM processes.

“While development of metaverse technology, especially for workplace use, is still in relative infancy, its potential is enormous,” Brandon Hall Group Senior VP and Principal HCM Analyst Claude Werder said. “Through the metaverse, simulations can be more specific and realistic, incorporating more personas, body language and other variables that can make simulations more nuanced and realistic than ever.”

Brandon Hall Group’s new research initiative, How Will the Metaverse Impact Human Capital Management?, seeks to understand how employers and HR leaders are thinking about — and planning for — the metaverse.

“Employers increasingly realize that the best way to understand their leaders’ potential is by putting them in real situations they must navigate in future roles. Leading organizations already leverage sophisticated digital simulations,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “The metaverse is a logical evolutionary step.”

“Investment in collaboration technology, which increased during the pandemic, is accelerating,” Werder said. “Eventually, this will evolve into the use of metaverse technology to produce imaginative and creative new ways for people to collaborate and work in teams.”

Data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve their approach to using the Metaverse.

To participate in this study, go to www.research.net/r/J6LHXZQ. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and receive immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Executive Interview, Follow-up on Immersive Learning.

