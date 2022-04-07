Atlas Air Appoints Doug McKeen Senior Vice President, Labor Relations

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) announced the appointment of Doug McKeen to the newly established position of Senior Vice President, Labor Relations.



In this new role, Mr. McKeen will be responsible for continuing to develop and implement the Company’s labor relations strategy, as well as the administration of labor agreements that govern represented employees at Atlas.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a leader of Doug’s caliber on our team,” said Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer John W. Dietrich. “His employee-focused approach, depth of labor relations experience and productive relationship-building skills will be a great asset to our Company and our teams. In his 30+ year career, Doug has built a solid reputation as a fair, thoughtful negotiator who is respected by all who sit with him around the bargaining table.”

Mr. McKeen previously worked at United Airlines as Senior Vice President, Labor Relations for 11 years, where he developed, implemented and applied labor strategy and negotiated labor agreements for more than 70,000 domestic and international represented employees. Before joining United, Mr. McKeen was Senior Vice President, Employee Relations and Communications at ASTAR Air Cargo. Prior to his time at ASTAR, he held executive labor relations leadership roles at US Airways, Northwest Airlines and America West Airlines.

Most recently, Mr. McKeen worked with Atlas in a consulting capacity as the Company’s lead negotiator in the completion of the recent collective bargaining agreement with its pilots.

Mr. McKeen holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa and a juris doctor degree from Hamline University School of Law.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.