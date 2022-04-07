BKD launches national Accounting Advisory Services practice

Springfield, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKD CPAs & Advisors has launched a new service line—Accounting Advisory Services—designed to provide guidance to clients on a wide range of financial transactions and regulatory issues. The firm has tapped Thomas J. Watson, managing director in Chicago, to lead the new service.

Accounting Advisory Services provides clients with a dedicated team that can support them through technical accounting changes and complex transaction and financial reporting issues. This would include the adoption and implementation of new accounting regulations, accounting issues related to mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, SEC reporting, IPO readiness and SPAC reporting.

“BKD’s trusted advisors have long consulted on these kinds of issues at our clients’ request,” said Jerry Henderson, National Advisory Services regional managing partner. “As our clients are seeing their businesses grow in complexity, a dedicated accounting advisory practice is the best approach for responding to this need and growing with our clients as the pace of change continues to quicken.”

Recent examples of the value of such services include assisting clients through the implementation of new lease accounting standards, participating in and program management of clients’ IPO processes and drafting initial financial statements as a result of SPAC transactions. The Accounting Advisory Services practice complements other BKD service offerings such as Private Equity, Transaction Services, Global Tax Integration and Enterprise Risk Services, among others.

Watson (not to be confused with BKD CEO Tom Watson) was brought on board in early 2022 to lead the new effort. Prior to BKD, Watson was a partner at two large international accounting firms and a managing director in two international consulting firms. Throughout his more than 30-year career, Watson has helped clients address the challenges of a changing business environment in a variety of industries, including consumer products, retail, automotive, health care and industrial products. His clients have included Fortune 500 companies, privately held organizations and private equity investments.

“I am honored to join BKD and lead the AAS practice,” said Watson. “I’m looking forward to helping develop and deliver this new solution set to our clients, and to working with our teams across the country.”

“Tom is a proven practice builder,” said Henderson. “We are thrilled to have him lead this important new initiative for BKD. Along with his subject matter expertise, Tom’s extensive experience will be a true advantage for clients seeking help in these areas.”

Watson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Illinois State University, Normal, Illinois. He is member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Illinois CPA Society.