INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) Investors

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFIB) securities from May 13, 2021 through November 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Acutus Medical’s primary product is its AcQMap imaging and mapping system, which consists of a console, workstation, proprietary software algorithms, and a single-use catheter that contains ultrasound transducers and electrodes which collect the data required to create a comprehensive map of a patient’s cardiac anatomy and electrical propagation pathways and patterns.

On November 11, 2021, Acutus Medical announced that it had slashed its 2021 revenue guidance due, in part, to a strategic decision by Acutus Medical during the third quarter of 2021 to relocate approximately 20% of AcQMap systems installations under then-existing evaluation arrangements to address meaningfully lower-than-expected product adoption. The lawsuit alleges that, contrary to Acutus Medical’s representations during the Class Period, Acutus Medical revealed the need to relocate AcQMap systems that had been placed in improper locations, thereby negatively impacting customer uptake. On this news, the price of Acutus Medical shares declined by $3.02 per share, or approximately 45.3%, from $6.66 per share to close at $3.64 per share on November 12, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus Medical’s products; (ii) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system’s operations; and (iii) as a result, Acutus Medical was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements.

