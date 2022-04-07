Sportsman's Card Becomes the Official Debit Card of the American Bass Anglers

ATHENS, Ala., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Bass Anglers announced a multiple-year partnership with Sportsman's Card today. The Sportsman Card's is a Pre-Paid Debit Mastercard created for the outdoor enthusiast and is the official Debit Card of American Bass Anglers bass tournaments.

The Sportsman Card's will offer Debit Mastercard holders cash back rewards and special discounts from literally thousands of companies and locations. In addition these discounts, the Sportsman's Card provides a cash back feature and a 10% donation to the charity of the cardholders choice.

"The Sportsman Card offers a special advantage our anglers have needed for some time. The advantage of saving money on items from fuel to tackle, as well as items they buy daily including tournament entries," said Morris Sheehan, President of American Bass Anglers, and Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Member. "We look forward to developing innovative methods incorporating Sportsman Card into our events."

"This is truly a win-win for ABA members, the environment, merchants, manufacturers, state wildlife agencies and all outdoor enthusiasts," said Mr. Steve Johnston, CMO of Sportsman's Card. "By simply participating in what ABA members already love to do and use our ABA/Sportsman's Card to do it, we're empowering ABA members cardholders across the country to help restore and maintain our natural resources for generations to come."

About Sportsman's Card

The Sportsman's Card is a new integrated platform that connects sporting and outdoor enthusiasts, fish & wildlife entities, and retailers. We provide discounts, cashback and point programs for holders of recreational state and federal fishing and hunting licenses. Sportsman's Card believes in making philanthropy an integral part of all of our programs in order to create an evergreen revenue source for funding state and private 501(c)(3) environmental and wildlife sustainability programs. Visit www.sportsmanscard.com to learn more about our program or call (770) 318-9544.

About American Bass Anglers: American Bass Anglers is committed to providing low-cost, close-to-home tournaments for the weekend angler and, at the same time, offering each competitor an upward path for individual angler progression.

For more information about American Bass Anglers, the Open Series, the American Fishing Tour, the American Couples Series, the annual Military Team Bass Tournament, and the Top 150 Solo Tour, all presented by Caymas Boats, visit

www.americanbassanglers.com or call (256) 232-0406

American Bass Anglers is sponsored by Caymas Boats, Mercury Marine, TH Marine, Garmin Electronics, Power Pole, Lucas Oil, Monster Energy, Sportsman Card, REKS Sunglasses, Optima Batteries, and LuresPartsOnline.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.