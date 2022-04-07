Kvika banki hf.: Announcement of early redemption of LYKILL 26 05

English Icelandic

In accordance with section 23 of the final terms for the bond LYKILL 26 05 (IS0000031193) it is hereby notified that the issuer (now Kvika banki hf.) will pay in advance outstanding notional and accrued interest of the bonds on the next interest and principal payment date, the 15th of May 2022 (settlement on the 16th of May). As provided in the final terms for the bond, the issuer pays 1.50% prepayment fee on remaining notional due to the prepayment.