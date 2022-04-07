Electric Two Wheelers Market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 11.6% to reach US$ 58.66 Bn by 2032-end

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric two wheelers market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2032 to reach a valuation of US$ 58.66 Bn Mn by the end of 2032.



With increasing investments toward the development of infrastructure and population across several countries, electric two wheelers are also anticipated to witness a demand boom over the coming years. Long-range and-high performance electric scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles are being introduced in many countries, which is ultimately expected to benefit the market for electric two wheelers over the coming years.

The need for carbon footprint reduction in the environment along with fuel-efficient bikes and enhanced user experience, is compelling manufacturers to increase their investments in production, which will bode well for market expansion going forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for electric bicycles is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

is projected to increase at a Electric scooters are expected to hold the highest market share of 12.4% in terms of volume.

are expected to hold the By battery type , lithium-ion batteries are projected to enjoy a market share of more than 26.5% by 2032.

, lithium-ion batteries are projected to enjoy a By category, battery two wheelers are projected to be the leader with a market share of more than 83%.

are projected to be the leader with a By region, East Asia is projected to hold the highest share in the global market accounting for more than 64.5%.

is projected to hold the highest share in the global market accounting for The U.S. is projected to register the highest absolute $ opportunity of US$ 783.3 Mn from 2022 to 2032.

“Cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and reduction in carbon footprint to remain main driving factors for sales of electric two wheelers,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Landscape Identified to Be Fairly Competitive

On a regional, national, and global basis, the worldwide electric two wheelers market is highly competitive and fragmented.

Key electric two wheeler manufacturers included in the report are GOVECS AG, Vmoto Limited, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Terra Motors Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Accell Group, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Pedego Electric, VOLT E BYK, Energica Motor Co SpA, Zero Motorcycles Inc., and ECCITY Motorcycles.

Conclusion

Increasing monetary and non-monetary incentives are aiding the adoption of battery-powered two wheelers. Furthermore, the desire for sustainable urban mobility and modern transportation is driving the move from traditional to electric forms of transportation. Electric two wheelers are projected to increase energy security and enhance air quality

The electric two wheelers market is likely to be fueled by technological advancements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions by leading industry competitors.

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the electric two wheelers market that contains global industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, battery type, category, and region.

