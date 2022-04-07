East Coast Gaming Congress Announces 25th Conference to be held September 21-23, 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 25th East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum will take place September 21 - 23, 2022, at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City.

The theme of this annual two-day conference is “Gaming Here, Gaming There, Gaming Everywhere,” reflecting the continuous expansion of gaming types and channels throughout the East Coast. The ECGC signature event – the CEO Roundtables – will feature eight gaming industry chiefs sharing their insights on the future of all things gaming.

Additional hot topics on the schedule include sessions entitled:

“Analyze This”

”Sports Betting: Which Model Is Working Best?”

“Gaming Resorts – Still Viable in the East?”

“Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?”

“Gaming Revenues Going up in Smoke?”

“The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are….”

“State Regulators: Help or Hindrance?”

“Whither Igaming?”

“What’s with Those #*@&% Unregulated Gaming Machines?”

The conference will provide attendees with valuable insight and education by those most knowledgeable about this evolving industry – as well as outstanding opportunities for networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.

For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.