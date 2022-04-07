Wheat Flour Market in U.S. to Reach US$ 27 Bn by 2030, Notes TMR Study

Demand for gluten-free wheat flour is expected to increase, as is demand for organic goods and consumer knowledge about the advantages of fortified wheat flour, which is expected to drive the U.S. market



ALBANY, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. wheat flour market is likely to be worth more than US$ 22.5 Bn in 2020. The U.S. market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The U.S. wheat flour market is anticipated to reach value of US$ 27 Bn by 2030. Varying consumer tastes and regulatory environment are two major aspects that keep on influencing the global food & beverage sector. Wheat flour is considered one of the most significant core ingredients in the food industry in the U.S., and it is becoming more common today. The rising number of millennials, along with new methods to utilize wheat flour as an ingredient, has resulted in a large increase in demand for wheat flour in the U.S. This factor is likely to drive the U.S. wheat flour market during the forecast period.

Other key variables that are anticipated to boost development of the global market include increase in the number of health-conscious customers and better understanding of the advantages of wheat flour. In addition, in the U.S., traditional wheat flour food products have seen a significant transformation from white-pan bread to a variety of breads, as a result of which wheat flour is now used in a number of different ways. Another notable development gaining traction in the U.S. is a radical departure from typical bread products and toward non-bread items, such as "tortillas."

In addition, various competitors in the present wheat flour market in the U.S. are progressively focused on wheat breeding as well as quality evaluation in order to acquire a competitive advantage in the present market scenario. Wheat flour producers in the U.S. have been able to market their products through various online platforms due to the emergence of the digital technologies, resulting in a steady growth of the wheat flour market in the U.S.

Key Findings of Market Report

Wheat flour is a major component in most food items; thus, the demand from the food processing sector is increasing. Consumer awareness of a healthy lifestyle and nutritional foods is growing, leading to a preference for high-quality, natural, and organic products. Furthermore, customers are interested in the quality of the components used in food items, and they desire healthy, nutritious, flavorful, and creative foods.



In the U.S., increasing disposable income combined with a propensity to spend more for premium and high-quality items is likely to drive demand for organic and fortified wheat flour. Wheat flour has been utilized in the country for decades and is an important part of the American diet. The country is the world's third largest producer of wheat, owing to the growing usage of wheat-based goods in the country. Wheat flour is increasingly being used in a variety of culinary applications.



Wheat flour is an important source of protein with high protein content and comes with a variety of health advantages, including enhanced digestion and improving muscle strength. The inclination of eating a lot of protein has been around for a while, and it is likely to benefit the U.S. wheat flour market in the years to come.



U.S. Wheat Flour Market: Growth Drivers

Based on nature, the conventional wheat flour category accounts for almost 90% of the U.S. wheat flour market. Yet, with the rising consumer demand for organic products, the organic wheat flour segment in the US is gaining traction. The category is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast timeframe.





Wheat flour producers are concentrating on fortified wheat flours to meet the increasing demand of health-conscious customers. Consumers and producers of processed food items are increasingly demanding fortified wheat flours, as they become more aware of nutritional loss during traditional flour milling.



U.S. Wheat Flour Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Ardent Mills, LLC

Arrowhead Mills and Sunrise Flour Mills

King Arthur Flour Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

North Dakota Mill

General Mills Inc.

U.S. Wheat Flour Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

End Use

Household/Retail

Commercial

Application

Bakery Products

Snacks & Convenience Foods

Noodles & Pasta

Others

Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

