VelocityEHS Celebrates Verdantix 2022 Innovation Excellence Award Winners Danone and Incitec Pivot Limited

CHICAGO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, congratulates its customers Danone and Incitec Pivot Limited for their recent Innovation Excellence Awards. Presented by the leading independent research and advisory firm Verdantix, the annual awards recognize companies that demonstrate outstanding achievements in EHS, ESG, Sustainability and Operations, along with the contributions of technology and consulting firms that support them. Out of a record number of entries, Danone won for EHS Compliance Digitization and Incitec Pivot Limited for Operational Risk Management.



“Our hats off to Incitec Pivot Limited and Danone for this well-deserved recognition and their outstanding commitment to their people and communities,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our team is passionate about making workplaces safer and more sustainable, so it is the highest honor to be a part of the success that game-changing companies like Danone and Incitec Pivot Ltd are having on the world. They are proof that excellence in EHS and ESG favors vision and boldness.”

Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, was recognized for its implementation of the VelocityEHS Control of Work solution at its Macroom site to manage permit to work and related reporting in pursuit of its vision of going 100 percent paperless. Control of Work provides industry leading capabilities for contractor management (including induction and orientation), electronic permit-to-work, site-specific activity maps, visitor recognition and management, and contractor self-service portals.

Incitec Pivot Ltd, a global leader in the resources and agriculture sectors with an unrelenting focus on Zero Harm, was recognized for its deployment of the VelocityEHS Risk Management platform to streamline and standardize practices. Results include an 80 percent reduction in time spent by employees on aggregating data and generating insights, a 53 percent decrease year-on-year in total recordable injury frequency rate and a 39 percent reduction over a two-year period in significant event frequency rate. Risk Management empowers customers to identify, assess and control risk using a variety of analysis, including Bowties, an advanced risk evaluation tool that enables users to visually map risks and illustrate the pathways between their causes and potential impacts.

“To win an Innovation Excellence Award, a company must do more than just implement an outstanding new technology or achieve impressive results related to EHS, ESG, operations and sustainability,” said, David Metcalfe, CEO at Verdantix. “Our winners are creating paths for others to follow and providing bold leadership that helps to transform industries. In a year where we had a record number of entries, Danone and Incitec Pivot Limited have truly distinguished themselves as the best of the best in their categories. Congratulations to them and their teams.”

Control of Work and Risk Management are part of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform , which delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk, and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

