New CDPHP Program Seeks to Prevent Future Heart Attacks, Reduce Costly Hospital Readmissions

Albany, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When we get sick, our number one goal is to feel better as fast as possible. When people have heart attacks, their number one goal is to ensure it never happens again. Cardiac rehab is one of the best methods a person can use to prevent future heart attacks, but until now, it’s been costly, time-consuming, and inconvenient. That’s why, less than 10% of people actually complete it.

CDPHP sought to figure out a way to fix that. By partnering with California-based Moving Analytics, we’ve developed a virtual cardiac rehab program that our members are sticking with – and enjoying. The program gives CDPHP members in need of cardiac rehab services a virtual option for advancing their cardiac recovery. The program is offered to clinically eligible CDPHP members at no or a reduced cost, depending on their health plan coverage. In its first year of implementation, the program has seen a highly successful 92 percent adherence rate among cardiac patients in the region.

Nearly one-third of all hospitalizations for CDPHP members are cardiac related, a statistic that drove CDPHP to expand access to rehabilitation with a virtual option in 2021. “Completion of cardiac rehab has a significant impact on a patient’s likelihood of having another cardiac event,” said Dr. Bruce Coplin, senior vice president of specialty transformation for CDPHP. “We have long wanted to address barriers to our members being able to complete this critical rehabilitation. With Moving Analytics, we are now offering our members a convenient, state-of-the-art, and most importantly, evidence-based program that can be completed at home on their schedule.”

Cardiac rehab is a very important step in the heart attack recovery process and assists patients with all of the necessary lifestyle changes needed to avoid a second heart event. The program helps patients adopt a healthy diet, exercise more, adhere to a medication regimen, manage stress, and quit smoking. Research shows that patients who complete rehab live longer and have fewer readmissions. With the Movn program, CDPHP members can now complete cardiac rehab from home without the constraints of finding transportation or taking time off of work.

Moving Analytics’ program was developed at Stanford University and has been used with success around the country. Moving Analytics reports that upon completion of the program:

97 percent of participants adhere to their prescribed regimen of beta blocker medication.

85 percent have lowered their blood pressure to less than 140/90.

85 percent have stopped smoking.

47 percent of participants exercise more than 150 minutes per week.

The virtual cardiac rehab program is delivered by Moving Analytics’ affiliated entity – Telehealth Medical Services. Patients enrolled in the program receive one-on-one consultations with a care manager, overseen by a physician, as well as a health kit featuring a heart rate enabled smartwatch, blood pressure cuff, weight scale, and other monitoring devices.

Since 2021, CDPHP has collaborated with the New York State Department of Health/Health Research Inc. (HRI) to increase the referral, enrollment, and completion of cardiac rehab among eligible patients. The project is part of the New York State/HRI’s Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevention and Control Program funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This program aims to reduce the risks, complications, and barriers to the prevention and control of diabetes and CVD among populations most impacted by these common chronic diseases.

