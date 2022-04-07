Artisan Partners Launches Artisan Global Unconstrained and Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Funds

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced today the launch of the Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund effective March 31, 2022 (Investor Class: APFPX, Advisor Class: APDPX, Institutional Class: APHPX), and the Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund effective April 7, 2022 (Investor Class: APFOX, Advisor Class: APDOX, Institutional Class: APHOX). The Funds are managed by the Artisan Partners EMsights Capital Group, led by Portfolio Manager Michael Cirami, CFA, Head of Global Trading Michael O’Brien, CFA, and Portfolio Manager Sarah Orvin, CFA, all of whom joined Artisan Partners in September 2021 to build the firm’s newest autonomous investment franchise. Mr. Cirami will serve as Lead Portfolio Manager and Ms Orvin will serve as Portfolio Manager for both Funds.



The new Funds offer broad exposure to the global and emerging markets debt asset classes, which consists of more than 100 countries. The team employs a fundamental investment process to identify countries that are undergoing or poised for strong economic growth or structural changes, such as political, legislative and/or economic reforms. Both Funds have flexibility to construct differentiated portfolios that utilize a broad array of investment instruments. The Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund utilizes greater degrees of freedom in geographic exposure and increased ability to use shorting and leverage compared to the Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund.

Regarding the new Funds, Mr. Cirami said, “Two foundational elements of our investment process are our ability to invest across the broadest possible universe and to utilize the entire risk and liquidity spectrum. Today’s market, more than ever, demonstrates the necessity and advantages of breadth, flexibility, differentiated idea generation and operational alpha. Our time-tested investment philosophy propels our efforts to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across various market environments.”

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson added, “The Artisan business model offers our EMsights Capital Group the resources and operational support to implement their investment philosophy and process without distractions. Their opportunity set is vast in terms of countries, currencies, issuers, and instruments. There is ample opportunity for this team to generate alpha and differentiate from peers and the index. Demand for yield is growing from institutional and wealth channels, and asset allocators are increasingly globalizing their credit allocations. We are pleased to offer increased degrees of investment freedom and differentiated results in the emerging markets debt asset class.”

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners, adviser to the Artisan Partners Funds, is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The value of portfolio securities selected by the investment team may rise or fall in response to company, market, economic, political, regulatory or other news, at times greater than the market or benchmark index. A non-diversified portfolio may invest a larger portion of assets in securities of a smaller number of issuers and performance of a single issuer may affect overall portfolio performance greater than in a diversified portfolio. International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging and less developed markets, including frontier markets. Such risks include new and rapidly changing political and economic structures, which may cause instability; underdeveloped securities markets; and higher likelihood of high levels of inflation, deflation or currency devaluations. Fixed income securities carry interest rate risk and credit risk for both the issuer and counterparty and investors may lose principal value. In general, when interest rates rise, fixed income values fall. High income securities (junk bonds) are speculative, experience greater price volatility and have a higher degree of credit and liquidity risk than bonds with a higher credit rating. The use of derivatives in a portfolio may create investment leverage and increase the likelihood of volatility and risk of loss in excess of the amount invested.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.