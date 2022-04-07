Indspire prepares to honour Indigenous achievement with in-person 2022 Indspire Awards ceremony

English French

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire is pleased to announce the much-anticipated return of the in-person Indspire Awards in 2022. This year’s event will not only be a place to honour exceptional Indigenous achievers, but will also act as an unofficial opening for an in-person celebration of community resilience after two years of reduced contact with friends and loved ones.



“At Indspire, we have seen the resilience of Indigenous communities and students during a trying time,” said Indspire president and CEO Mike DeGagné. “Looking to a hopeful future, we want to honour their achievements. We look forward to seeing you in person this year.”

The Indspire Awards represent the highest honour the Indigenous community bestows upon its own people. Their stories are shared in a nationally broadcast celebration that showcases the diversity and accomplishments of Indigenous peoples in Canada.

Stay tuned for more details, including entertainment and nominees at https://indspire.ca/events/indspire-awards/.

Lead Partner – Government of Canada

Major Sponsors – Shell, Suncor and Syncrude

Major Sponsors & Broadcast Partners – APTN and CBC

Youth Laureate Sponsor – Barry + Laurie Green Family Charitable Trust

Dinner Sponsor – Teck Resources

Founding Partner & Official Airline – Air Canada

Pre-Dinner Reception Sponsor – EY

Culinary Sponsor – Imperial

Participating Sponsors – Cenovus

Supporting Sponsors – Capital Power, Deloitte, Ontario Power Generation, Rio Tinto and Scotiabank

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2020-2021, Indspire provided more than $20 million through 6,245 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Meawasige

Director, Communications & Marketing

bmeawasige@indspire.ca

1-855-463-7747 x 2350