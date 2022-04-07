Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $30,000,000 of First Mortgage Financing for The Inn at the Pier, Pismo Beach, California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $30 million of long term fixed rate financing for the Inn at the Pier, a 104-room, full-service, luxury boutique hotel located one-half block from the Pacific Ocean in Pismo Beach, California.



The non-recourse loan was funded by a Life Company and priced in the low 4 percent range with interest-only payments for the entire term. Proceeds from the loan also provided for a return of equity to the Borrower.

The Inn at the Pier features a full-service restaurant, pool and spa, and the only roof-top bar in Pismo Beach. Other amenities include 1,200 square feet of meeting space, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and approximately 2,650 square feet of street-level retail space. The hotel offers valet parking accommodating up to 128 cars. The Inn at the Pier’s central location adjacent to the Pismo Beach Pier, provides convenient access to the beach and downtown tourist attractions including restaurants, shops and other attractions.

Elliot Eichner, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, commented, “Given the oceanfront location and 'Drive-to-Leisure' market orientation, we had tremendous lender interest culminating in 14 competitive loan quotes.”

Patrick Brown, also a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, added: “As evidence of our personal client service, this is the third time that we have arranged financing for the hotel, including the construction, interim and long-term fixed-rate financing for the property.”

About Sonnenblick-Eichner Company

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company (www.sonneich.com) is a Beverly Hills-based real estate investment banking firm that specializes in arranging structured finance for acquisition, construction and permanent loans, interim and mezzanine financing as well as joint-venture equity transactions. The company is recognized for its expertise in marketing institutional real estate for sale and providing capital for all product types including hospitality, retail, office, industrial, and multifamily properties.

