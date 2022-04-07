Energy Management Corporation Announces New Location

LAS VEGAS, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Management Corporation (EMC) has announced the opening of a new location in Clark County, Nevada.

"I'm excited that we are able to build upon the growth and success we have seen in the Las Vegas area and look forward to building our commitment to selling, maintaining, and servicing equipment that helps keep critical infrastructure running in the Southern Nevada area," said Paul Rossiter, President at Energy Management Corporation.

EMC is focused on providing and servicing power solutions to businesses, municipalities, school districts, and any other critical infrastructure. EMC is excited to help serve the community by providing both commercial and industrial power solutions by maintaining, servicing, and selling generators, electric motors, and motor controls.

"Our team is not only excited to be part of the greater Las Vegas community but is also uniquely capable of providing critical and specialized electrical services throughout the area for emergency power generation, variable frequency drives, and electric motors," says Luke Lancaster, Vice President of Sales at Energy Management Corporation. "We look forward to contributing to the community in meaningful ways."

The benefits of the new location in Las Vegas include:

Technical Specialists — Having a serious power problem? People don't have to solve it by themselves. EMC's team of industry-leading experts is available in Las Vegas to solve any power crisis.

— Having a serious power problem? People don't have to solve it by themselves. EMC's team of industry-leading experts is available in Las Vegas to solve any power crisis. Available Inventory — With a physical location, EMC will have a wide selection of inventory to choose from, so customers won't have to wait for the product. From generator service parts to electric motors and controls, EMC can get the product needed and fast.

— With a physical location, EMC will have a wide selection of inventory to choose from, so customers won't have to wait for the product. From generator service parts to electric motors and controls, EMC can get the product needed and fast. 24/7 On-Call Technicians — No one wants to be in a situation where they need technical support but can't get a hold of anyone. With EMC's expert technicians on call 24/7, customers are guaranteed to receive the help they need at any time.

With the increasing electrical grid reliability issues, crises can happen at any time, so take the time now to be prepared to keep business running and not get caught in the dark when the power goes out. Call EMC generator experts today at (702) 688-2022.

About Energy Management Corporation:

Since 1979, Energy Management Corporation has played an active part in the success of our customers. We focus on electric motors, variable frequency drives (VFDs), and standby generator systems with three business segments: sales & distribution, service & repair, and manufacturing & drive integration. EMC is proud to sell, service, and maintain Generac Industrial Power generators in Southern Nevada. To learn more about Energy Management Corporation, please visit us at https://emcsolutions.com/about-us/ or https://emcsolutions.com/las-vegas/.

Press Contact:

Parker Bowden

Marketing Specialist

801-366-4100

Related Images











Image 1: EMC Gen Tech





An EMC technician overlooks an open generator









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment