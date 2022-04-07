Five Evergreen Podcasts Channels Earn 2022 MUSE Creative Awards

CLEVELAND, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who inspire and light a fire in others with their concepts, ideas or designs. It was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015 with a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity while setting a new standard of excellence for media design production and distribution.

"We are incredibly proud of our partners who are producing bold, engaging content that is inspiring listeners and podcast creatives," says David Moss, Evergreen Chief Creative Officer. "They're raising the bar with stand-out material that is an asset to the industry and our network. We congratulate our partners for this prestigious achievement."

Evergreen Podcasts 2022 GOLD winners include How Music Can Save Your Life with musician, educator and author Brendan Slocumb, author of the upcoming novel, The Violin Conspiracy. Five Minute News with Anthony Davis, delivering award-winning daily news told truthfully, also took home a GOLD.

SILVER awards went to West Wing Reports with Washington Correspondent Paul Brandus sharing Capitol Hill news impacting listeners' money, job and life. Who Killed… as part of Evergreen Podcasts' "Killer Podcasts" series of channels earned a SILVER. Host Bill Huffman believes, "Everyone deserves to know the truth about what really happened to their loved ones." He shines a light on cases that have been forgotten over time.

PLATINUM honors went to Crime Capsule with writer and host Benjamin Morris, who shares true crime stories from American History by interviewing Arcadia Publishing authors.

"We also want to give a shout out to MUSE 2021 winners that continue to deliver amazing content and have built a strong following," Moss says. Those include Novel Conversations with host Frank Lavallo, a classic literature Cliff's Notes. Also, 7 Minute Stories with storyteller Aaron Calafato won for his vignettes that share memories and explore his psyche as he "attempts to make sense of the world."

Jackie O won a GOLD last year for its accounts of the five years between Jackie Kennedy Onassis' marriage to two of the 20th century's most powerful men. And Conflicted, with host Zach Cornwell, received a PLATINUM for his look at historical conflicts that raise difficult questions and stoke controversy.

Evergreen's goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Our channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen's capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts. Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals. Together, we're growing an engaged community.

