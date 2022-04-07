Backblaze Announces Enhanced Partner Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading independent storage cloud platform, today announced two additions to its partner program—bringing more value to its community of thousands of partners and integrators and opening its easy and affordable solution to many more.



The expanded service offerings, described in detail below, include a predictable, capacity pricing model for Channel Partners, and a new API that allows for easier management and reporting within Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage for independent software vendors (ISVs)—providing a seamless customer experience for end users.

“Since launching B2 Cloud Storage, Backblaze has always been committed to an open, growing partner ecosystem,” Elton Carneiro, Senior Director of Partnerships at Backblaze explained. “Expanding our partner program with these additional channel-specific offerings continues our strong commitment to helping our partners use cloud storage to build their businesses.”





Backblaze B2 Reserve: Provides an array of features and incentives built to empower the channel’s acceleration of cloud storage adoption and revenue growth. Available for Channel Partners only, this package includes a capacity-based annualized SKU, seller incentives, Tera-grade support, and expanded migration services.

“Backblaze’s ease and reliability, paired with their price leadership, has always been attractive,” Mike Winkelmann, the owner of CineSys Inc. noted, “but having their pricing aligned with our business model will bring them into so many more conversations we’re having across the types of customers we work with.”





The Backblaze Partner API: Enables ISVs participating in Backblaze’s Alliance Partner Program to add B2 Cloud Storage as a seamless backend extension within their own platform, where they can programmatically provision accounts, run reports, and create a bundled solution or managed service for a unified user experience. By unlocking an improved customer experience for the partner, the Partner API allows Alliance Partners to build additional cloud services into their product portfolio to generate new revenue streams and/or grow existing margin.

“Our customers produce thousands of hours of content daily and, with the shift to leveraging cloud services like ours, they need a place to store both their original and transcoded files,” says Murad Mordukhay, CEO at Qencode, a cloud video solutions provider. “The Backblaze Partner API allows us to expand our cloud services and eliminate complexity for our customers—giving them time to focus on their business needs, while we focus on innovations that drive more value.”





In a blog post published today , Backblaze described the partner program enhancements in detail, outlining each of the components above as well as promising broader announcements in the weeks and months to come.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with approximately 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

Press Contact:

Patrick Thomas

Head of Publishing, Backblaze

(patrick@backblaze.com)