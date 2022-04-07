Roc Solid Foundation Kicks Off ‘Play Defeats Cancer Tour’ Gifting 30 Playsets to Kids Across the Country Fighting Cancer in Just 30 Days

CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has surprised thousands of kids fighting cancer with custom playsets in their backyards, today announced the kick-off of their ‘Play Defeats Cancer Tour’ presented by Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. The tour will complete an ambitious goal of gifting and building 30 custom playsets to deserving families of pediatric cancer patients across the country in just 30 days – April 21 through May 20, 2022. The goal of the tour, and the organization, is to build hope for families through the power of play and to create some normalcy for families whose regular activities have been replaced with doctor’s appointments and treatments.



Roc Solid identified 30 families across eight different states that will receive a custom-built Backyard Discovery Woodland Swing Set thanks to generous donations made by the leaders in outdoor play – Backyard Discovery and other tour sponsors, including Kaulig Giving and Richard Childress Racing. Each playset build will be led by Roc Solid representatives, with sponsors and other groups joining to rally communities around the families and provide them with an unforgettable day.

Eric Newman, the Founder and CEO of Roc Solid, is a pediatric cancer survivor himself and started the organization in 2009 to make a positive impact on kids fighting cancer as well as for their families.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer, one of the first things taken away is the opportunity to play as kids often cannot play in public spaces or with friends,” said Newman. “Backyard playsets not only provide kids with a safe, germ-free places to play, but they also provide an escape from their harsh reality of fighting cancer. This tour, and the mission of our organization, is to empower communities to rally around families during a trying time and let them know they are not alone.”

While Roc Solid’s efforts were originally focused exclusively in Virginia and North Carolina, this tour serves as an extension of their Roc Solid On Demand (ROD) program that brings play to kids fighting no matter where they live in the contiguous United States. ROD brings the entire playset experience including the set, the build and resources needed all across the country. A local host helps lead the build and rounds up community members, family and friends to make their dream of play a reality.

“Each day in the U.S., there are approximately 43 children diagnosed with cancer. That is nearly 16,000 kids each year,” said Newman. “Our vision is to one day build hope for all 16,000 kids and families each year.”





In addition to building playsets, the organization also offers ‘Ready Bags’ to families of pediatric cancer patients. The Ready Bags are distributed through partnerships with nearly 80 children’s hospitals throughout the country. They include everything that a family might need for their unexpected hospital stay including toiletries, a blanket, a journal, a tablet and more. Roc Solid plans to distribute nearly 3,000 Ready Bags in 2022.

In addition to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, the Play Defeats Cancer Tour is being made possible by the following sponsors: Amazon, Gwaltney, Hunt Brothers Pizza, P&S Paving, PRA Group and SkyePoint Decisions. For more information on the ‘Play Defeats Cancer Tour’ please visit www.playdefeatscancer.org. For information on how to get involved or support Roc Solid Foundation, please visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or on Linkedin.

About Roc Solid Foundation

Roc Solid Foundation builds hope for kids fighting cancer nationwide through the power of play. We distribute Ready Bags to families just after they hear the devastating news that their child has cancer, and we also provide backyard playsets to kids in treatment through our Play It Forward and Roc Solid On Demand programs. We currently have partnerships with nearly 80 children's hospitals who distribute our Ready Bags, and we have provided playsets to kids fighting cancer in almost every state across the U.S. For more info, visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org.



