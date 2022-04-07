Regarding the convocation of the general meeting of shareholders of AB “Novaturas”

English Lithuanian

The company informs that the date of the general meeting of shareholders is postponed. The convocation of the general meeting of shareholders was planned to be announced on the 7th of April, and the general meeting of shareholders was scheduled for the 29th of April.

The preparation of the audited financial statements that are being approved in the general meeting of shareholders is delayed this year due to the newly introduced additional requirement to prepare annual financial statements in extensible hypertext markup language (XHTML) and additional related audit procedures. The audited financial statements of the company are scheduled to be published by the 30th of April. According to the knowledge of the company's management, there are no significant factors that could have a material effect on the qualified audit opinion.

The new date of the general meeting of shareholders will be announced separately and in accordance with the terms provided by law it is scheduled for the second half of May.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance

Giedrius Ribakovas

giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,

+370 616 79601