Vancouver Ready Made Meal Company FED Expands Across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FED, a locally owned company that delivers dietitian-designed ready-made meals, has just announced their expansion across B.C. Now residents in B.C.’s major cities can order customized, nutritious meals to their door. Operating in the Lower Mainland since 2019, the locally owned meal delivery service provides fresh, environmentally-friendly, and chef-curated breakfasts, lunches, and dinners across a selection of five different dietary streams.



According to market research firm the NPD Group, ordering from meal delivery services rose by 50 per cent over the pandemic. With more people working and spending time at home, finding the time to prepare a healthy and nutritious meal became increasingly challenging for B.C. residents who juggled video calls, homeschooling children, and other daily responsibilities. FED, who launched just before the pandemic, has continually seen growth month after month.

“Over the last two years, consumers have become more focused on using high quality ingredients that provide nutritional benefits,” says Saba Marzara, Co-Founder and CEO of FED. “Health and wellness have become a top priority, but convenience continues to prevail. We consistently have people reach out to us on social media asking when we’re coming to their city, so expansion has always been on our radar. Once we ironed out the logistics, we knew it was time to launch across the province.”

One of the biggest differentiators is that a FED customer will never receive the same meal twice. Each week, dedicated chefs and registered dieticians create meal plans based on five dietary preferences: Full Nutrition, Low Carb High Protein, Keto, Plant-Based, and Diabetes.

The program works by first customizing your meals to fit your dietary preferences and health goals. Next, build your weekly deliveries that suit your schedule. Meals arrive in environmentally friendly, biodegradable paper-based trays three times a week. For those new cities added to FED’s delivery zones, meals are shipped once a week, up to eight meals per box.

Based in Vancouver, B.C., Fed is a local nutrition startup that creates dietician-curated meals delivered fresh to your door with real, clean ingredients that are ready to eat when you are. Every week their team of dieticians and chefs work closely to develop meals for their specific streams that combine all the necessary micro and macronutrients needed to meet each diet's specs.

