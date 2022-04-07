Sleep Apnea Devices Market to Advance at CAGR of 8.5% During 2021–2028, Says TMR

Need for alternative to CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) therapy opens up lucrative avenues in sleep apnea devices market; advancements in positive airway pressure (PAP) devices propels revenue gains



ALBANY, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing insurance coverage for obstructive sleep apnea has boosted commercialization prospects for airway clearance systems, positive airway pressure [PAP] devices, oral appliances in regions where the sleep apnea has a high prevalence. Furthermore, extensive promotional efforts by med-tech companies have added momentum to the growth of the sleep apnea devices market. The global valuation of the market is projected to reach US$ 14.7 Bn by 2028, advancing at CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2021–2028.

The harmful sequelae of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with reduced quality of life in terms of cardio- and cerebrovascular morbidity and significant risks of occupational and traffic accidents. Advancements in oral appliance therapy is projected to reduce the severity of OSA, notably custom-made titratable mandibular advancement devices (MAD), thus expanding the revenue streams in sleep apnea devices market.

Innovation in BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) machines is expanding options for patients with severe sleep apnea. In recent years, collaborations have facilitated the sales of products through sleep clinics in the U.S., observed the analysts in the TMR study on the sleep apnea devices market. CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) devices have been widely accepted among patients, generating sizable revenues to the sleep apnea devices market over the years.

Key Findings of Sleep Apnea Devices Market Study

Alternative to CPAP Therapy Underpins Incredible Avenue: Although continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices have emerged as a standard treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe OSA, the clinical effectiveness is relatively low. Consequently, the concerns have opened up new opportunities for med-tech companies in the sleep apnea devices market. They are keenly spending on the research and development of alternatives that can help overcome limitations of low patient acceptance and adherence of CPAP.





Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Key Drivers

High cardiovascular morbidity and mortality presents a pressing need for effective management. Increased focus on multidisciplinary approach that helps in an accurate management of the disease is driving the evolution of the sleep apnea devices market.

Rising acceptance of mHealth and telemedicine apps among healthcare providers and patients, especially over recent years, has enriched the value chain of the sleep apnea devices market.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global sleep apnea devices market in 2020. The high prevalence of sleep apnea has spurred the uptake of products over the years. In addition, the growth has been fueled by favorable reimbursement policies for diagnostic and therapeutic devices.





Asia Pacific is expected to expand at promising pace during the forecast period, with Japan and Australia offering potential lucrative avenues. The revenue potential in the Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market is underpinned by the growing awareness of the morbidity associated with OSA.



Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Key Players

A high degree of fragmentation has defined the landscape of the market, mainly due to presence of several players with significant stakes. Some of the prominent players in the sleep apnea devices market are SomnoMed Limited, Panthera Dental, Oventus Medical, Löwenstein Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, Compumedics Limited, Braebon Medical Corporation, and BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Segmentation

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Diagnostic Device

Actigraphy Systems

Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

Respiratory Polygraph

Single-channel Screening Devices (Pulse Oximeters)

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Therapeutic Device

Airway Clearance Systems

Adaptive Servo-ventilation (ASV)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oral Appliances

Oxygen Devices

Others

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada





Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



