Experior Financial Group CEO Releases Book 'You Can't Fall Off the Floor

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experior Financial Group is pleased to announce that its CEO, Jamie Prickett, has released his new book titled, "You Can't Fall Off The Floor". In it, he shares the rags-to-riches stories of life and the struggles he and his wife, Lee-Ann Prickett, President of Experior, went through while building Experior Financial Group. He also includes the stories of teammates who have overcome some big obstacles to reach huge success in a competitive industry.

Many months went into the collection of stories, the writing, and editing of this best-selling book about the financial services and insurance industry. Recently it hit the #2 spot for non-fiction E-books according to The Wall Street Journal and #87 on the USA Today Best Sellers list as of the week of March 12, 2022.

Launched in March, the book has been listed and can be purchased at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Kobo (digital version). An Audio version of "You Can't Fall Off The Floor'' is also available for purchase on Amazon or by visiting jamieprickett.com. When individuals register for the book first on jamieprickett.com, they will also receive a free bonus: The Three Keys to Making Millions in Insurance. This is an interview with some of Experior Financial Group's Top Executives giving their insights and tips.

Experior Financial Group is very proud of the book's successful launch and the feedback that it has received has been tremendous! Interested in the story of how Experior Financial Group has grown and succeeded? Then grab this book today!

