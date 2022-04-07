This Summer, Road Trip Beyond Yellowstone

Wind River Country, Wyoming, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Yellowstone National Park celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, visitors will be road tripping to northwest Wyoming to visit the world’s first national park. And with the influx of visitors to this bucket-list destination, there’s no better time to take the scenic route and go beyond Yellowstone to explore Wind River Country.

While there are five entrances to Yellowstone National Park, many visitors travel through Shoshoni and Wind River Canyon on their way to the park’s east entrance near Cody, or through Dubois and over Togwotee Pass to the park’s south entrance.

“Wind River Country sits along two scenic and well-traveled routes to Yellowstone National Park,” said Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Wind River Visitors Council. “Our location makes it easy to experience our corner of wild Wyoming and the park in one trip.”

Home to stunning mountain peaks, charming small towns and miles of open landscapes to explore, Wind River Country is Wyoming’s hidden gem. And with so many places to explore, here are a few ways to go beyond Yellowstone National Park.

Visit Dubois. A cowboy town, Dubois is the last community visitors travel through before heading up and over Togwotee Pass on their way to the park. While here, visit the National Bighorn Sheep Center, hike to Torrey Creek Falls and check out the National Museum of Military Vehicles.

Wind River Indian Reservation. The only reservation in Wyoming, the Wind River Indian Reservation is a must-visit on a road trip. The reservation – which is home to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes – has a variety of things to see and do. Visit Crowheart Butte, the site of a battle in 1866, stop at Fort Washakie to see the final resting place of Sacajawea and Chief Washakie, and tour the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary. Powwows and dance performances also take place on the Wind River Indian Reservation and are open to the public.

Explore Lander. An outdoor town, Lander has convenient access to the Wind River Mountains and Red Canyon. A friendly community, Lander has a charming downtown with local shops, stores and restaurants. Additional area highlights include Sinks Canyon State Park and the Johnny Behind the Rocks trail system, as well as the Eagle Spirit Dancers at the Museum of the American West.

Relax in Riverton. Located where the Big and Little Wind rivers meet, Riverton has been a popular gathering place for thousands of years. Area attractions include the Wind River Heritage Center and Castle Gardens Petroglyph Site, while visitors can attend mainstay events like the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally and the 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous.

Start planning your trip to Wind River Country at WindRiver.org; a free trip-planning vacation packet can also be ordered here.

