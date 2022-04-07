ECU Launches Accelerated Online Graduate Diploma of Psychology

Gosnells, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gosnells, Western Australia -

Edith Cowan University (ECU) is a modern and progressive university with on-campus and accelerated online courses. The university's teaching quality has been rated five-stars by the Good Universities Guide for 15 years running.

Edith Cowan University (ECU) Online is thrilled to launch its new accelerated online Graduate Diploma of Psychology. The launch of their new postgraduate online course has come as good news to students looking to study psychology in order to expand their current skillset. It is also a great option for students who would like to begin the pathway to becoming a registered psychologist. With the new 100% online Graduate Diploma of Psychology, students can now build their core knowledge of psychological science, and gain a comprehensive understanding of human development and behaviour.

The demand for registered psychologists and professionals with outstanding skills in psychology is growing in Australia. ECU is committed to empowering students with knowledge of psychology, promoting psychological health and well-being, and preparing students to become registered psychologists. ECU’s Graduate Diploma of Psychology course is designed as a pathway for those who have not had any prior education in psychology but want to have a career as a registered psychologist. It can also be a great option for students who work in human-centred fields like marketing, education or human resource management, who want to apply skills in psychology to their current role.

The course is equivalent to a bachelor's degree in psychology and equips the students with skills that can even be applied to their current field. There is also an entry pathway for students who don’t have a bachelor's degree. Students can enroll in the course in January, March, May, July, September or November.

Learn more about the accelerated online Graduate Diploma of Psychology and ECU’s accelerated online courses.

“At ECU we are guided by our values of integrity, respect, rational inquiry and personal excellence,” says Vice-Chancellor Professor Steve Chapman CBE. “Our focus on teaching and research is inspired by engagement and partnerships with those in the many communities we were established to serve.”

“Students and graduates at ECU are amongst the best in the world, with many fulfilling crucial roles in our society. Their outstanding achievements have been recognised throughout Australia and internationally through awards, grants, scholarships and prizes.”

Today, ECU has more than 30,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, with approximately 5,500 students studying online. The university's Graduate Diploma of Psychology online empowers students to build their knowledge of psychological science. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree can apply for entry. Alternative, prospective students with five years of work experience in any field may also be considered for entry into the Graduate Certificate of Psychology, which can be a pathway for further study. Students will be able to tailor their study to fit their schedule with courses that are accelerated, flexible, and 100% online. The university also offers a Graduate Diploma of Psychology (Advanced) for those who have studied Psychology at a Bachelor level before.



About the University

Established in 1991, ECU has grown rapidly into a quality university with excellent student satisfaction and internationally recognised research. ECU courses are developed in consultation with industry, and teaching staff have extensive industry experience and networks. ECU’s world-class research strives to make a difference to the community in Western Australia and beyond. ECU focuses on working with communities, business and government organisations to solve real-world problems.

###

For more information about Edith Cowan University Online, contact the company here:



Edith Cowan University Online

Edith Cowan University Online

1300 707 760

future.student@studyonline.ecu.edu.au

270 Joondalup Dr, Joondalup, Perth WA 6027 Australia