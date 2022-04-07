VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights - March 31, 2022

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: April 7, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

107,802,096

 

    including:
  • 107,781,582 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
130,386,555Double voting rights granted on 150 ordinary shares




 

Transfer of 25,261 shares with double voting rights into bearer form




 

Conversion of 636,648 free ordinary shares into ordinary shares

 




Sale of 8,403 shares with double voting rights		 

March 10, 2022
  

 

March 21 and 29, 2022

 

  

March 25, 2022

 

  

March 30, 2022

 

 		130,262,233

