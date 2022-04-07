VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
March 31, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: April 7, 2022
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
107,802,096
including:
|130,386,555
|Double voting rights granted on 150 ordinary shares
Transfer of 25,261 shares with double voting rights into bearer form
Conversion of 636,648 free ordinary shares into ordinary shares
Sale of 8,403 shares with double voting rights
|
March 10, 2022
March 21 and 29, 2022
March 25, 2022
March 30, 2022
|130,262,233
Attachment